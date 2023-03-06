Annual Youth Art Show opens at 567 Center for Renewal in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 567 Center for Renewal is once again showcasing the creative talents of Macon-Bibb County’s youth as part of Youth Art Month. The annual art show, a collaboration between the Bibb County School District’s Department of Fine Arts & Magnet Programs and the 567 Center for Renewal, features works from students from more than 20 schools, ranging from elementary school to high school.

According to Director of Fine Art Jaimie Adams, the center has been hosting the exhibition for more than a decade.

“Our curator works with the Fine Art Director from the Bibb County School System, and he gets the 10 best pieces from each school, or rather 10 best samplings from each project, because they’re all so wonderful,” she said. “They’re really surprising from the second graders to the twelfth graders how well they do on their different projects.”

The show opened on March 3 and will run through the rest of this month. The 567 Center for Renewal is located at 456 1st St. in downtown Macon and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.