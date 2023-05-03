Annual Spring Book Sale in Macon supports local libraries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Friends of the Library in Macon is hosting its annual spring book sale this weekend, offering thousands of like-new and gently used books and media across more than 40 categories. Proceeds from the sale support the Macon-Bibb County public libraries, with most titles priced at $1 or $2.

Mary McDonnell, chair of the book sale, encourages residents to attend.

“We really hope that it stirs a lot of interest in people who generally don’t think about reading books and come on down and find something that suits their interest,” she said.

Admission is free, and parking is readily available.

The sale will take place at the round building in Carolyn Crayton Park, formerly known as Central City Park, in downtown Macon. A preview sale for friends and members only is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m., while the event opens to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.