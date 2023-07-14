Annual School Supplies Giveaway at Deloris Toliver Park this Saturday

Image credit to The Nece Hopson Memorial Foundation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, July 15th, The Nece Hopson Memorial Foundation will be hosting their annual school supplies giveaway.

This giveaway will hosted at the Deloris Toliver Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where students can get school supplies and enjoy a healthy lunch. Food from Tasting at the Burrough’s food truck will be there, Fit Yogurt Ice Cream and Frozen Treats, and Frito Lay Chips will be available.

This fun day at the park will also include personal hygiene bags, information on available resources for students and more.