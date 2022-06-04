Annual Peach Festival underway in Fort Valley

The annual Peach Festival started Friday in Fort Valley and will continue Saturday before shifting to Byron next weekend.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s time for the annual Peach Festival!

It started Friday in Fort Valley.

Fort Valley Mayor, Jeffery Lundy, says he’s excited to get out and enjoy his first Peach Festival as mayor.

“I will be a part of it,” he said. “I will be dancing. I will be moving, shaking hands, just let them know that, ‘Hey this is our city,’ and, ‘We want people to come to our city,’ ‘We want people to come to our city and be safe and enjoy the festivities of the Peach Festival.'”

Vendors and live music will continue on Saturday, and “The World’s Largest Peach Cobbler” should be ready by 2 p.m.

Friday’s festivities featured a DJ, and Lisa Lisa from Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam will perform on Saturday.

The festival is being held Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 in Fort Valley and it will resume in Byron on June 11.