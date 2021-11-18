Annual ‘Clean Energy Road Show’ visits Macon for the first time

The new fully electric Mustang Mach E at the Georgia Public Service Commission

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Public Service Commission held it’s 11th annual Clean Energy Road Show which displays the impact of switching to clean energy. The event stopped in Macon Wednesday, and it will head to Savannah on Thursday.

The road show helps large schools, universities and businesses move toward clean energy. It also educates communities about the importance of larger entities moving to clean energy.

“So when an entire organization decides to make a change that has a pretty huge impact on things overall. Not only being standard setters, but with their fleet, when an individual business fleet makes the transition that has a huge impact,” said Engineering Professor at Mercer University, Dr. Andre Butler.

For more information on ways to save with cleaner energy, visit the Public Service Commission website.