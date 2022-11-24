Annual 41NBC Blood drive begins

According to Senior Account Manager for the American Red Cross, Brian Fern, donors can help save up to three lives.

MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–It’s that time of year to give back, by taking part in the 41NBC Thanksgiving Blood Drive.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, people become busy with holiday activities and blood donations decline.

“Thanksgiving is a difficult time for us all of people,” Fern said “A lot of people are not interested in having blood drives, and a lot of people who normally attend blood drives have a tendency of going other places and doing other things around Thanksgiving. We’re giving these people an extra opportunity to be thankful, and give the gift of Thanksgiving during this holiday season.”

Blood donated during the holiday season will help benefit those who are injured in major trauma accidents.

John Evans has been donating blood for many years. Evans says he’s thankful for the opportunity to donate, and encourages other to do so as well.

“I know that there’s a need for blood and I can donate so I donated,” he said. “It’s something you hope you never need, but when you do you’re very thankful to get it and so giving blood seemed like the right thing to do.”

If you’re interest in donating, head to redcrossblood.org. Use the sponsor code 41NBC for a list of blood drive locations and times.