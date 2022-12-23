Animal shelters give tips on how to keep your pets safe from the cold

"The biggest thing is to keep reminding yourself, 'if I'm cold, they're cold'".

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- As we bundle up for the frigid temperatures, it’s important to make sure our furry friends are prepared for the weather too.

According to Sonja Adams, Manager of Animal Enforcement at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter, it’s important to make sure your pets are prepared for the cold.

“The biggest thing is to keep reminding yourself, if I’m cold they’re cold, she said. “Think about what would to for yourself or your child and that’s what you want to do with your animal.”

One of the biggest precautions: making sure your outdoor pet has a proper enclosure.

“A proper dog house is something that has a floor, three sides and a top. The opening has to basically correlate with the size of the animal,” Adams said. “You don’t want a little dog with large opening or a big dog with a small opening.”

Animal Shelter officials and Veterinarians strongly recommend letting your outdoor pets come indoors. If your pet is not used to being inside, make them feel comfortable.

“You definitely want to prepare your house for dogs that are usually outside coming inside because they may not be used to certain things and they can get themselves into a lot of trouble,” said Dr. Vernard Hodges, Veterinarian at Critter Fixers Veterinary Hospital in Bonaire.

He says it’s important to take care our furry friends.

“We all love our pets,” Hodges said. “You know, often times we think about bringing the plant in when it’s cool or making sure the kids are bundled up. I mean animals and pets are part of the family, so you definitely want to make sure to keep them bundled up and look after them in this cold weather.”

For more tips on how to keep your pets safe from the cold, call the Animal Welfare Shelter at (478) 612-6774.