Animal rescues hosting pet pantry events in Bibb, Twiggs Counties

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you are in need of items for your furry friend, you’re in luck!

Island Breeze Animal Rescue in Jeffersonville is hosting a pet pantry next weekend.

It’s in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States and Chewy. Available items include dog food, cat food and cat litter. Microchipping will also be available for $10.

Crystal Vargas, the owner of Island Breeze Animal Rescue, says the goal of the pet pantry is to keep people from having to surrender their pets.

“They send the items that they cannot use for the community,” Vargas said. “Which is great because that means maybe someone can get a meal on their table instead of worrying about having to buy a bag of dog food.”

The pet pantry will be at Island Breeze, located at 511 Railroad Street in Jeffersonville. It’s on August 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

SOS Rescue is also hosting a pet pantry on August 9 in Macon at 3870 Lake Street. It starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m.

