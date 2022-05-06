Andrew, Harry and Meghan won’t appear on Jubilee balcony

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has finally answered one of the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The palace said Friday that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won’t be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2. The balcony appearance is a centerpiece moment of many royal celebrations.

But the build-up to the ceremonies marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne have been dogged by questions about whether Andrew, Harry and Meghan would be at such a public event amid scandals and family tensions.

Harry said he, Meghan and their two children would travel to the U.K. to join the Jubilee festivities.