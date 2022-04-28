Anchor Tucker Sargent celebrates 10 years with 41NBC

Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 41NBC is celebrating evening anchor Tucker Sargent and his 10 years on air in Middle Georgia.

Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012 as a news reporter. He then moved to Sports Director and later Evening Anchor.

Tucker graduated from Danville High School in 2007. He then attended Troy University in 2011 and graduated with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism.

Here’s a look back at Tucker’s 10 years at 41NBC.