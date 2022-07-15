Amerson River Park temporarily closing for maintenance

The park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amerson River Park will close temporarily next week for routine railroad maintenance. Macon-Bibb County says the park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, while Norfolk Southern conducts routine maintenance on the rail line at the entrance to the park.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes people because we know how popular the park is for our region,” says Government Relations Director for Norfolk Southern Conner Poe. “We are working closely with our contractors to expedite this work so Amerson can reopen as soon as possible.”

According to a Macon-Bibb County news release, the maintenance is required annually for the railroad. This includes removing the old crossing, replacing it with new materials, and repaving.

Amerson River Park is the former site of the Macon Water Authority’s treatment plant that was submerged in the Flood of 1994. After a new treatment plant was built away from the river, the area became a 160+-acre rugged park. A federal grant of $5.5 million allowed Macon-Bibb County to shut it down for 15 months to make significant improvements. It reopened in May 2015.