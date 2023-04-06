Amerson River Park reopens after flood waters recede, some trails remain closed

Crews still working to clear trails for visitors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amerson River Park is back open to the public after heavy rain left parts of the property submerged, but some trails remain closed.

Chris Floore, a representative of Macon-Bibb County, confirmed some areas of the park are now accessible to visitors after the Ocmulgee River levels dropped. Park officials and beautification crews are working tirelessly to clean up the trails that were covered in sand and mud.

The reopening of the park has brought a sense of joy to visitors who frequent the park for exercise and outdoor activities.

“I’m personally glad to see it,” park visitor Ricky Vaughan said. “We try to do a little exercise routine out here, walk and a little exercise at their facility also.”

While some trails are still closed for public use, crews are working diligently to clear them. The park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the week.