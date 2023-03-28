American Red Cross helps Macon flood victims

The Red Cross is also partnering with local groups to provide help.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Red Cross is assisting Macon families in need of shelter due to recent flooding at two locations. Storms on Sunday and Monday led to the evacuations of more than 150 people from the Timber Pointe Apartments and from a hotel on Pio Nono Avenue.

The Central Midwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross opened a temporary center to provide shelter for the displaced families. The organization is also partnering with other local groups to provide food for residents staying at the center. Mental health care services are also being provided to those dealing with the potential adverse mental health effects that extreme weather can often bring.

Holly Winner, Executive Director of the Central Midwest Georgia Chapter expressed her gratitude toward the community for their support.

“We’re just thankful for the support,” she said. “We have really wonderful partners here in the Macon Central Georgia community. We’re really grateful for the support and to be able to be there. Right now we are responding, assessing the situation, and providing safe places, warm places for people to come.”

The Red Cross has also urged people to contribute to their efforts by either making financial donations or reaching out to local partners of the organization to see what supplies they might need.

As the flooding continues to impact the region, the American Red Cross remains committed to assisting those in need and providing support to the Macon community. Click here for a list of ways to donate.