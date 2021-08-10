AM Meteorologist/Reporter

We`re looking for an aggressive, energetic leader to join the broadcast team at 41NBC/WMGT. The successful candidate will possess proven communication ability and scientific competence to ensure relevant, authoritative weather coverage of Middle Georgia. The successful candidate will be energetic and personable and demonstrate superior organizational, presentation, and public relations skills. The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability work well under deadline pressure to interpret complicated weather data, patterns, and trends in a way that generates maximum viewer interest and involvement. Experience covering severe weather and tornadoes is desired.

DUTIES: Prepare and deliver daily weather segments for newscasts and cut-ins as assigned, including engaging and informative interaction with news co-anchors. Monitor developing conditions and broadcast special weather statements as necessary. Be able to shoot, write, and edit stories for news Represent station at community events and school weather presentations. Work additional hours as assigned by News Director during severe weather. Advise news personnel on development of weather-related stories, and be available to cover such stories from the field. Work with the News Director on continuing improvement of weather coverage. Will use TruView Maxx Storm.

EDUCATION: Four-year degree in meteorology is preferred.

EXPERIENCE: At least 1 year preferred. Specific knowledge of the Middle Georgia region is a plus.

If you are interested in applying for this position RUSH your demo reel and resume to:

newsjobs@41nbc.com

41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination. EOE, M/F/D/V, Pre-Employment drug screening and background check.