Alligood fills new position at Macon-Bibb Fire Department

A promotion ceremony took place Tuesday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department filled its newest position during a promotion ceremony, Tuesday.

After 30 years with the department, Battalion Chief James T. Alligood will now serve as Deputy Fire Chief. A promotion ceremony took place Tuesday morning at the Fire Headquarters on Oglethorpe Street.

“Chief Alligood has served the Fire Department for nearly 30 years and has always proven to have natural leadership abilities,” said Fire Chief Shane Edwards. “He promotes an ability to seek out new innovative means to manage divisions and the self-motivation to continue the Vision and Mission of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department.”

Recent department restructuring led to the creation of the new position. The position will supervise Fire Prevention, Fire Training, Arson Investigations, and Emergency Vehicle Fleet Technicians.

You can watch the ceremony on the Fire Department Facebook page.