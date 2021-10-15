All Macon Belk stores to hold hiring event on Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Belk announced that Saturday, October 16, that it will be hosting a hiring event at all Macon-area Belk locations in an effort to hire thousands of employees of all kinds.

With the holiday shopping season coming up, Belk is looking to hire over 5,000 employees – from full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions that include beauty, operational, and omnichannel department positions as well. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at all Macon-area Belks, the release from Belk says that COVID protocols and social distancing will be in place during the events. Newly hired associates are said to receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and over 10 employee double discount days during the holidays with a 20% discount on all Belk purchases starting day one. Candidates should prepare for on-site interviews as offers may be extended on the spot.

Call a local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk-in during event hours, if you’d like more information concerning open positions in the Macon area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com