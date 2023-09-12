All Care Home Health Care Services celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week

Direct Service Professional week is a show of appreciation to DSPs that brings awareness to the shortage of DSPs in the field.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Care Home Health Care Services in Macon is saying ‘thank you’ to its Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) for their hard work in the healthcare field.

Earlier this year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp proclaimed September 10-16 as Direct Support Professional Week.

Tuesday, the All Care Administration hosted a luncheon in recognition of the care DSPs provide to seniors and adults with disabilities.

According to All Care CEO Paul Barkley, DSPs are on the front lines of home medical care.

“We provide that service to them in their homes so that they are in a safe environment in which they can integrate with the community and also continue to learn and be the best individual that they possibly can be,” Barkley said.

Approximately 20,000 Georgians are employed as DSPs.

Direct Service Professional week is a show of appreciation to DSPs that brings awareness to the shortage of DSPs in the field.