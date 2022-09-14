Alheizmer’s Awareness Walk happening in Wilkinson County this weekend

TOOMSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Toomsboro is holding an Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

The walk, set for Saturday, will begin at Toomsboro City Park at 8 a.m.



Visitors will also be able to talk to healthcare professionals, and the Macon Museum of Arts and Science will put on an animal education show.

Toomsboro Mayor Joyce Denson spoke about what it means to those with Alzheimer’s to have support from others.

“It’s one thing for your family, but even when you have people not close to you to come out, I think it makes a difference in everybody, no matter what tragedy or what type of illness you may be going through,” she said.



You can sign up for the walk on-site.

