Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby wins shock 100 breast gold, beats King
The women’s 100m breaststroke gold medal remains in American hands, but not the expected ones. Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby in a surprise finish.
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
TOKYO (AP) — Alaska, of all places, has an Olympic champion at the pool.
Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off defending champion and teammate Lilly King.
Jacoby was the first swimmer from the Arctic state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.
Now she’s heading back to her hometown of Seward, Alaska, with a gold medal.
South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver while King settled for bronze.
Jacoby’s stunning win salvaged what had been a disappointing morning for the U.S. team, which had only managed a pair of bronzes before the teen came through.