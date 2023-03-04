Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson involved in police chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former child television star ‘Honey Boo Boo’ was a passenger involved in a police chase on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed a vehicle speeding and nearly hitting another car getting off I-75 north at exit 188 in Forsyth.

The deputy says he attempted to pull the car over on Highway 42, but the driver sped off. After a brief chase, the deputy successfully performed a pit maneuver to stop the car on Hickman Road.

The driver, Dralin Carswell and another passenger, Julius Williams, had warrants out for their arrest.

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, was released at the scene.

Deputies say they found marijuana and a gun after searching the vehicle.