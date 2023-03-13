Alabama woman dead after accident on 475

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Alabama woman is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident on I-475. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened just before 2:30 Saturday near mile marker 7 when the motorcyclist, 41-year-old Jason Townsend of Alabama, had his rear tire blowout and he lost control of the motorcycle crossing over several lanes of travel and stricking a guardrail. Townsend and his passenger, 37-year-old Stephanie Burnside of Alabama were transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

Stephanie Burnside was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Jason Townsend remains in stable condition.

This collision is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.