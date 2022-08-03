Air Force Reserve Command names new commander

Maj. General John Healy is the newest commander of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, which is comprised of more than 74,000 airmen and civilians.

A change of command ceremony took place Wednesday at the Museum of Aviation.

Healy was confirmed by the Senate Tuesday night.

He’ll take over following the Retirement of Lt. General Richard Scobee.

“They feel more comfortable talking about what the issues are at hand, diversity inclusion, you name it, we are all in for the active duty force,” Healy said. “Every airman has the opportunity to make it as far as they want. Nothing’s in their way in terms of success for them in the Air Force.”

Healy entered the Air Force in 1989.