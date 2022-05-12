After ACE loses in the Elite Eight, no Middle Georgia teams remain in the GHSA baseball playoffs

Social Circle holds off a late rally by ACE.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The only team still alive from Middle Georgia in the GHSA baseball playoffs was ACE Charter, who hosted Social Circle Redskins in a game three decider for a spot in the 1A Public Final Four.

The Redskins started hot, scoring three runs in the first inning.

ACE cut the deficit to one after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

However, Social Circle scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Gryphons hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one but failed to score in the seventh and lost 5-4.

No teams from Middle Georgia remain in the GHSA baseball playoffs; however, John Milledge Academy is competing in the GISA State Finals on Friday.