After 25 years at Tattnall Square Academy, head baseball coach Joey Hiller is headed to Peach County HS

Hiller has an overall record of 625-128, 11 state titles, two state runner-ups and 16 region championships.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –After spending 25 years as a Tattnall Square Academy Trojan, Joey Hiller is still a Trojan, but now at Peach County High School and will be leading the baseball program.

“In ’97, Coach Barney Hester wanted me to bring Stratford Academy’s baseball program to Tattnall. And I said yes, and I was excited about doing it. Then Peach County calls me 25 years later and says we really want Tattnall’s baseball program at Peach County. And I said, man, that sounds fantastic,” said Hiller.

Besides being the baseball coach at Tattnall, Hiller led the softball team and was the athletics director. And now, at Peach County, Hiller can provide his full attention to building a baseball dynasty.

“I’ll miss my girls at softball. It was sad to say goodbye to them. But to work with just the baseball players and be able to spend a lot of time on development. Those 4-on-1’s that are so valuable once school starts back. And just really being able to teach baseball. And I think these guys are starved for it, and we are going to do a great job at it and make it happen,” said Hiller.

Coach Hiller said this change has given him rejuvenated energy, but at the same time, he truly appreciates those who impacted him over the last quarter of a century.

“Those are 25 of the best years of my life. And I want to thank Tattnall and all of its stakeholders and community and all the parents and players that I’ve worked with in 25 years. I can’t say enough about them. They’re fantastic people, and I love them, and I’ll miss them. But it’s time for a new adventure,” said Hiller.

