African American veterans remembered at Historic Linwood Cemetery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents of the Pleasant Hill Community gathered at Historic Linwood Cemetery Monday to honor fallen service men and women with a wreath laying ceremony.

The ceremony was held in the historic Black cemetery in remembrance of African American Veterans laid to rest there.

Linwood Cemetery is the final resting place of Marine Sergeant Rodney Davis, who received the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor for sacrificing himself to protect his fellow Marines.

President of the Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation, Yolanda Latimore, explained why the non-profit observes Memorial Day at Linwood Cemetery every year.

“It’s key into creating self-esteem for younger people to know how Black people contributed to our society, no matter whether it was a local level or global level,” she said.

Other notable veterans laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery include Gwendolyn Knight, who served in the Army, and Monroe Jackson, who served during the Korean War.