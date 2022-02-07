Aerospace career introduction for high school students

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- Central Georgia Technical College is exposing high school students to technical aviation careers.

Students from Bibb, Houston, Monroe and Jones counties took a tour of the school’s Aerospace and Sustainment Center.

The students learned how to read blue prints and work on plane structures.

Central Georgia Tech offers dual enrollment for high schoolers and students are “work ready” after a year of training.

“Funding covers 100% tuition then the college waives all the fees of book cost so it is really truly no out of co- out of pocket cost,” said director of the high school initiative, Kim Gunn.