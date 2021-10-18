ADA Matson resigns from Macon Judicial Circuit after 26 years of service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Another Assistant District Attorney is leaving the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, effective October 18th.

Sandra Matson is the seventh prosecutor to step down in the last two months. On September 1st, five Assistant District Attorneys and one senior Assistant District Attorney submitted letters of resignation. Most of the letters cited that they were leaving to take new positions in Houston County. Others mentioned taking personal leave.

In her resignation letter, Matson says she has “enjoyed serving the citizens of this circuit and working with various law enforcement agencies for 26 years, and it is the only employer that I have known since I was admitted as a practicing attorney.”

In a written statement, District Attorney Anita Howard said:

“As the District Attorney we must prepare and be ready for change. We appreciate Ms. Sandra Matson’s dedication to the Macon Judicial Circuit for the last 26 years and wish her well in her future endeavors. Our office has actively been recruiting and hiring the best talent to fulfill the vision to Change the Face of Justice by promoting equitable outcomes for all. The Wheels of Justice will continue to turn in the Macon Judicial Circuit”

The statement goes on to mention that the DA’s Office and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are seeing an increase in talent departures, and that they will work to continue to recruit the best talent and work together for the public’s safety.

The DA’s office says it has hired five additional ADA’s since September.

DA Statement