UPDATE: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrest student for school threats

UPDATE: The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they arrested a male juvenile in connection to threats written on the wall at West Laurens High School. According to the post more arrests may happen as the investigation is still ongoing.

The announcement mentions that the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t take threats lightly and that many levels of protection are in place for any situation with Deputies assigned to every school in the Laurens County School System and that there is also a Teacher Crisis Team.

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday afternoon the Laurens County School District made a social media post acknowledging threats that had been posted on the bathroom walls of West Laurens High School and Middle School and then shared onto social media.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is also mentioned to be involved, Chief Deputy Stan Wright tells 41NBC that school resource officers are monitoring the situation and are taking precautions. Wright says Deputies are currently running an active investigation to find out who is making the threats.

The post from Laurens County Schools says any student who is identified to have participated in making the threats will be disciplined and turned over to local law enforcement. The post also ensures that safety is the school district’s number one concern and that the situation is being taken seriously.

Anyone with factual information that will lead to the discovery of the individual involved is asked to contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s department at 478-272-1522.