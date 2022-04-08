UPDATE: Car pulling camper crashes on I-75, blocking lanes in Peach County

UPDATE: According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Expedition pulling a camper on I-75 North near mile marker 151 jackknifed, causing the trailer to overturn, blocking all lanes of travel.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

GSP says that the wreck has since been cleared and that all lanes on I -75 are open now.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting a wreck on I-75 Northbound that has resulted in all lanes being closed.

According to GDOT’s 511GA, the backup started around 12:00 p.m., and is anticipated to end around 3:00 p.m.

To avoid getting stuck in the backup, stay away from I-75 near the Sardis Church Road exit (Exit 153).

More updates to come as details are being gathered, stay with 41NBC for more.