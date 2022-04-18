Accident leaves one person in critical condition

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident on Gray Highway Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that around 2:30pm a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south at the 900 block of Gray Highway, when it lost control and collided with a Lincoln MKG that was travelling north on Gray Highway.

After colliding with the Lincoln MKG, the driver of the Chevrolet SUV struck a fire hydrant and overturned before damaging a gas pump at the Chevron located at 997 Gray Highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was partially ejected and transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent, and is listed in critical but stable condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.