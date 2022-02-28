Accident at Cochran Motor Speedway sends 6 to hospital

According to a post of Cochran Motor Speedway’s Facebook page and an article by DirtWire, an accident Saturday sent a car flying off the track and the driver and several onlookers to the hospital. 17 year old Parker Martin is a Dirt Late Model Driver the accident took place during his preseason practice at the Speedway. He was airlifted to Bleckley Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries. Five other bystanders including two children were also hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.