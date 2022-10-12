Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $1,000 to BCSO

The store says it wants to bring communities together and promote safety.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Academy Sports and Outdoors is doing its part for the ‘Night to Unite’.

The store gave a $1,000 donation to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, to help with the events happening during the ‘Night to Unite’ events.

Academy says it wants to bring communities together and promote safety.

“We’re excited about the partnership,” said Store Manager, Quadralyn Curry. “Due to the fact of you know, we have a lot of kids in the area. We have a lot of people that play sports, and we’re here for all of their sports and outdoor needs.”

The store is also offering military and first responders 10 percent off purchases in store and online from October 23 to November 13.