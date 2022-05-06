Abrams raises $11.7 million in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says donors gave $11.7 million to her campaign for governor in the three months ended April 30.

Abrams said Wednesday that she has more than $8 million in cash on hand. Abrams had $7.2 million in cash at the end of January.

That means she spent almost all she raised during the period. Abrams is unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp had $10.7 million in cash on April 30.

His cash lead over Abrams shrank as Kemp spent more than the $2.7 million he raised in the period.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp’s top Republican primary rival, has yet to announce totals.