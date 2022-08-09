Abrams calls on using budget surplus to invest in Georgians

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents.

In a preview of a speech on the economy she’s expected to deliver Tuesday, Abrams says Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have been hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. Kemp hopes the economy is an especially potent issue for him in Georgia as he points to billions of new investment in the state under his administration. He plans to unveil his own plans for Georgia’s surplus on Thursday.