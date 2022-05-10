A voicemail may be the key to solving a Warner Robins murder

Warner Robins Police Sgt. Paul Peck says a witness told police they'd missed a call from Jackson. That call led to a voicemail in which Jackson could be heard arguing with someone about a firearm.

The home of Octavius Jackson

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Octavius Jackson was found dead in his home from a gunshot over the weekend.

Peck said that argument became physical before the call ended.

Peck adds that due to the nature of the conversation, the suspect most likely knew Jackson.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

“The community is the first set of eyes that we have in any incident that we’re investigating,” he said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.