A social media scam is phishing for personal information

A recent finding by the Better Business Bureau shows scammers are targeting Instagram emails and passwords.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Some people are losing their personal information due to a new social media scam.

A recent finding by the Better Business Bureau shows scammers are targeting Instagram emails and passwords.

The BBB says watch for an email stating your Instagram account has violated its copyright restrictions followed by a suspicious link.

According to Kevin Collins, President and CEO of Central Georgia BBB, the scam targets people between the ages of 18-30.

“For the millennials it’s online so you got everything you used to worry about with the telephone now it’s online and you know online opens up so many opportunities,” said Collins.



If you or someone you know is a victim of this scam, report it to your local Better Business Bureau and Instagram.