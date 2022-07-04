‘A night of Georgia Music’ premieres Monday night

Macon's Historic Grand Opera House took part in the filming of 'A Night of Georgia Music' in March.

Grand Opera House live concert recording premiere Grand Opera House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s Historic Grand Opera House took part in the filming of ‘A Night of Georgia Music’ in March.

The film is airing on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 Monday night and will be released on television networks this fall.

The production showcases Georgia’s music industry with three well-known Georgia musicians: Mike Mills, Robert McDuffie and Chuck Leavell.

Show organizers say the show helped bring people together through their love for music.

“Music is the cultural language that represents the heart and soul of this state so it was wonderful to hear these songs in a concert,” Mercer’s director of art marketing and communication engagement Julie Rubens said.

Mercer’s school of music was also involved in the filming.

“These three song masters who are at the height of their careers who developed their craft right here,” Rubens said.

Click here to see the concert starting at 7 Monday night.