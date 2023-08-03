A new weather pattern brings rain and storms Thursday



We started our cool down today across Middle Georgia, with highs warming to 93° in Macon.

Cooler weather will continue through the end of the week as highs stay mainly in the 80s.

We will be watching a complex of storms that will be starting in parts of Tennessee as they push southwest.

If these storms hold together as they move in closer, we could see some strong and severe storms.

The main hazard with any storms tomorrow will be strong winds and heavy rain.



Friday looks like it will be our rainiest day of the week, as several rounds of storms are forecast to move into the area.

Highs Friday will once again be limited to the 80s thanks to cloud cover and rain.



Rain totals through the end of the work week could total up to 1.5″ in some areas that see constant storm activity.

Rain and storms won’t be ending for the weekend, but shower coverage will be more scattered.

With that being said, heavy rain is possible with any storms that pop up Saturday or Sunday.



Rain chances will be sticking around next week as highs warm into the mid-90s.