A few strong storms possible Saturday





Rain has started across parts of Middle Georgia this evening and will continue through the overnight hours.

We are not expecting severe weather tonight, but by Saturday we could see a few pop up storms become severe.

Main threats will be with any storms that form out by themselves (we call those discrete cells).



Though there won’t be much instability, with enough shear (which we will have), we could see some gusty winds and an isolated brief tornado.

Timing is mainly early afternoon through the early evening.

Any storms that pop tomorrow could also contain heavy rain.



Rain should be over for most of Middle Georgia by around 9 pm, which will be perfect timing for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A cold front moving through will bring a bit of a breeze, but nothing to be worried about.

Behind the front, we will start to see some clearing, making for a nice day on Sunday.

Highs Sunday will warm into 70s once again with dry weather continuing.



Dry weather sticks around Monday, but clouds will start to increase ahead of our next strong storm system.

This system will bring heavy rain and the potential for another round of severe weather.

It is something that we are watching closely as we head into next week.



Once the storms move out on Thursday we will start to see clearing across the area as well as a big drop in temperature.

Highs will be back in the mid 50s for the end of next week (which is closer to where they should be for this time of year).