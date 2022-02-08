A blind date with a book

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)-The Washington Memorial Library in Macon is holding a “Blind Date with a Book event.

Readers can check out a mystery book to take home the books’ true covers are hidden.

Only a vague description of the book is written on a paper cover.

Librarian Emily Heather hopes that people who may judge a book by it’s cover take a chance on the mystery books

“try just taking a stab at, you can try to find anything that…you know you might not have read and it’s best to just sometimes go in it blind,” said Heather

This event will continue all this month at Washington Memorial Library.