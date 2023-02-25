A bit cooler Saturday with mostly to partly cloudy skies



Showers are staying mainly in the northern counties of Middle Georgia this evening, as a cold front stalls over the area.

A few of these showers could linger into early Saturday, but most of us will see dry conditions by the afternoon.

Skies will eventually start clearing a bit by the afternoon and evening, but highs should be limited to the mid 70s.

The stalled front will be pushing north by Sunday, keeping us dry and mostly sunny.

Sunday will also bring a quick return of highs in the 80s.



The nice weekend sets us up for rain to return to the area on Monday.

A few scattered showers will be possible Monday afternoon as highs warm into the low 80s.

Overnight a cold front will push through, bringing the potential for a few storms, but severe weather is not expected.

A small cool down back to the 70s will filter in for the rest of the week.



Tuesday is looking like a dry day for our area, but rain is back for the middle of the week.

While the rounds of showers Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly just rain, a few storms are possible.



Looking ahead to the end of next week, Friday could bring a pretty strong storm system to the area.

Rain and storms on Friday could be strong, so stay tuned for that forecast.

Temperatures next weekend could fall to around normal for this time of year.