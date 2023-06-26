Three teens shot at graduation party

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Three teenagers were injured Saturday when gunfire broke out at a graduation party. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened just after 1 am Saturday at the Pit Hookah & Lounge located at 635 Womack Street.

An 18-year-old female was struck in the foot , a 15-year-old male was struck in the leg and a 16-year-old female was struck in the foot. The victims were transported by personal vehicle for treatment. They are listed in stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident. The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.