MCSO: man becomes violent during domestic dispute, sets car on fire

On April 30, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Christian Road in reference to a domestic dispute.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Monroe County deputies arrested a man, accused of getting violent with his girlfriend and setting his car on fire.

Once deputies arrived, they learned Eddie Anderson had been drinking and became violent with his girlfriend. When attempting to call 911, she told deputies Anderson took her phone and fled.

While on scene the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle fire around Pea Ridge Road and GA 87. After an investigation, it was discovered the vehicle was registered to Anderson.

After searching the area, deputies found him in the woods nearby. They say Anderson was under the influence of alcohol and his clothes smelled like gasoline.

Anderson is charged with arson in the first degree, simple battery family violence, hindering a 911 call, and driving under the influence (refusal).