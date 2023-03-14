9 arrested, 6 for drug charges in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office arrested 9 people while conducting a road safety check on Saturday, March 11th, 6 of those were arrested for drug related offenses.
The JCSO says within hours of the road safety check at Highway 49 and Bowen Hill Road, the following were arrested for these charges:
- David Brad Land — Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- Nicolas Alan Rouse — Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Tag/Registration Requirements, Open Container
- Olivia Anne Sailor– Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- Jonathan Paul Snellgrove– Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- Jeffery Scott Watkins– Possession of Methamphetamine
- Devante Duane Richardson — Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
During the road check that led to these arrests, Deputies spoke with Devante Richardson, asking for his driver’s license. Richardson provided his ID card instead, which led deputies to ask him to pull over for a more thorough check, which led to the discovery that Richardson’s license was suspended. Deputies placed Richardson under arrest, and began inventory of the vehicle he was in– where several packages and bags containing several items meant for inmates in the state prison system were found. Those items included tobacco, marijuana, several ounces of methamphetamine, lighters, rolling papers, cell phones, and chargers.