9 arrested, 6 for drug charges in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office arrested 9 people while conducting a road safety check on Saturday, March 11th, 6 of those were arrested for drug related offenses.

The JCSO says within hours of the road safety check at Highway 49 and Bowen Hill Road, the following were arrested for these charges:

David Brad Land — Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Nicolas Alan Rouse — Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Tag/Registration Requirements, Open Container

Olivia Anne Sailor– Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Jonathan Paul Snellgrove– Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Jeffery Scott Watkins– Possession of Methamphetamine