$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide.

The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.

Springer died from her injuries later that year in September.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5380.

To leave an anonymous tip, call or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reward money is only given for a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.