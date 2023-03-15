Macon Man arrested for car thefts, found asleep in one of them

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to three vehicles that were stolen this week.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating a report concerning 2 stolen vehicles on Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. at Cherokee Brick Company, at 3250 Waterville Road. While there, deputies found the reported stolen vehicles in a nearby, heavily wooded area; as well as a third vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday at 7 a.m. All 3 vehicles were stuck in the mud.

While deputies were checking on one of the stolen vehicles with tinted windows, they discovered a man sleeping inside. He was later identified as 35-year-old Eric Ivan Searcy-Bryson, the suspect behind the thefts. Searcy-Bryson was arrested without incident, and is facing 3 counts of Felony theft by taking auto and probation violation.

The vehicles were returned to their owners. Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.