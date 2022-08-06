830 High hosts inaugural art show

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — 830 High in downtown Macon is hosting its first art show featuring three local artists.

Artists Anna Richards, Erin Hawkins and Rudy Mendes are all active in the Macon art scene.

They also work in the workspace of the 830 High building.

A new exhibit gives them the opportunity to showcase their pieces under one roof.

There are about 30 to 40 pieces on display, showcasing different perspectives on life and things they love.

Hawkins says although they’re all different pieces, they balance each other out.

“It’s vibrant, it’s engaging,” Hawkins said. “I think there’s a lot of depth to each piece that’s in here, so I think it’ll give everybody that comes a wide range, even though it’s all technically abstract art, and I think that makes it a little different than all the things you might see in Macon.”

All pieces, which will be be up for the next three months, are for sale. The exhibit is located at 830 High Street.