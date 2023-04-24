82-Year-old man dies after East Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 82-year-old man died after a house fire in east Macon Sunday afternoon.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the fire happened at 2893 Wilkes Court around 6:30 p.m. 82-year-old Robert Williams was injured in the house fire, and taken to the Piedmont Medical Center. He was later taken to a hospital in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning at 12:30 a.m.

