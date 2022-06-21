Family Dollar robbed

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place just after 9:00 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar, located at 2035 Shurling Drive.

It was reported that two males entered the store with guns. They demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money they fled the store. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspects were completely covered in dark clothes with masks.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.