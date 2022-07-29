65-year-old man shot in Auto Zone parking lot

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Ernest Wilkes was shot in the Auto Zone parking lot on Shurling Drive around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in east Macon Thursday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Ernest Wilkes was shot in the Auto Zone parking lot on Shurling Drive around 6:45.

According to investigators, Wilkes drove himself home, about seven miles away, and then called 911.

The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.